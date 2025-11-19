The totals are in! Camp Out for Hunger 2025 collected…

Preston & Steve’s Camp Out For Hunger 2025 Totals:

Over 1.8 MILLION pounds of food.

1,843,362lbs to be exact. That’s over 921 TONS of food.

Monetary: $1,635,637.21 donated and counting

We are so grateful for the support of our friends and neighbors around the Delaware Valley. In a year where people are experiencing unprecedented struggles, we saw a 27% increase in the on-site Drive Through Drop-off Donations. That's the most since 2019.

The totals include $350,000 donated by individuals at ACME, so far. Donations continue at the Acme check-out register through Wednesday, November 26th.

Also, over 500 monetary donations in honor of Pierre Robert that were sent in from individuals and businesses through the donation page at wmmr.com, and via Text To Give.

The Camp Out For Hunger Games generated an additional 10,000 pounds of food from Bimbo Bakeries USA.

Largest donation by a business / group / organization:

1 st place: Live Broadcast from Preston & Steve : Comcast – 492,256 pounds.

: Comcast – 492,256 pounds. 2 nd place: WMMR Live Broadcast from your business: Subaru of America – 402,237 pounds.

Subaru of America – 402,237 pounds. 3 rd place: $20,000 Q1 Ad Schedule on MMR: Campbell’s Chunky – 100,000 pounds.

Campbell’s Chunky – 100,000 pounds. Random Drawing Prize from among all Business Challenge participants: Lunch at your place with The Preston & Steve Show: Leidy’s Premium Meats – $5,000

Thanks to the food providers - Dunkin, Canada Dry Delaware Valley and the Honickman Group, Live Casino, Homegrown 2-1-5, Leidy’s Premium Meats, Wawa, Sweetwater River Deck and Marina, Primo Hoagies, Cav’s Catering, The Pic-a-lilli Inn, Nifty Fifty’s, Red Robin, NaBrasa, Dietz & Watson, Burgers By Wildwich, Wilson’s Secret Sauce Barbecue, and Lorenzo’s Pizza.

Sponsors that kick in the funds necessary to make the event possible : NRG, Five Below, Ashley, Stauffer Glove & Safety, Wiss Fiss Bank, GBCA, and Parx Casino and The Bet Parx Online Casino & Sportsbook, Bimbo Bakeries USA, and Acme Markets.