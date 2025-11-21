ContestsMMR Rock Shop
Three Days Grace Reach New Milestone With Nostalgic Hit

Anne Erickson
Three Days Grace's "I Hate Everything About You" is more than 20 years old at this point, but the song still has life.
Getty Images / Ethan Miller

Three Days Grace's "I Hate Everything About You" is more than 20 years old at this point, but the song still has life. The track, which marked the group's 2003 debut single, has officially gone nine-times Platinum. That means the single has pushed at least 9 million units and been certified by the RIAA.

"At that point in my life, and our lives, it was representative of us," lead vocalist Adam Gontier told the Arkansas Times in an interview back in 2006. "It's funny, different people relate to that song on their own levels and own ways. A lot of people saw it as a relationship song, and a lot of people saw it just basically that there is something in your life that you don’t need there anymore. So, it is really cool the way it was looked at."

Three Days Grace Are Hit-Makers

Three Days Grace, of course, have many more hits than just "I Hate Everything About You." To date, the active rock band has 22 songs that have scored fresh RIAA certifications. Other hit singles include the eight-times Platinum "Animal I Have Become," six-times Platinum "Never Too Late" and quadrupole-Platinum "Pain" and "Riot." So, yes, these band members know how to write hit music.

Three Days Grace released their latest record, Alienation, in August. The album was the band's first featuring tow lead singers: longtime and returning vocalist Adam Gontier and the singer who took over when Gontier left the band, vocalist Matt Walst.

Speaking with Devolution, Walst talked about having Gontier back in the band, and he was totally positive. ""There’s a little bit of less pressure, but it’s giving me the opportunity to put more into what I’m singing and what I’m doing up there on stage," he told the outlet. "After so many shows in a row your voice starts to fade a little bit and it gets tough, and you got to struggle through, so it’s definitely helped out a lot."

Three Days Grace
Anne EricksonWriter
