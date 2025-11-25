ContestsMMR Rock Shop
Preston & Steve’s Christmas Miracle Broadcast Brings Big Giveaways To Phoenixville

Marisa Magnatta

Preston & Steve’s Christmas Miracle

Presented by Phoenixville First

Friday, December 19th

at The Colonial Theater in Phoenixville, PA

It's the greatest time of the year! The Preston & Steve Show returns to The Colonial Theater on Friday, December 19th for the annual Christmas Miracle show. The gang will be live on 93.3 WMMR from 6am - 10:30am(ish) hosting games and giving away prizes all morning.

Dress festive! Everyone in attendance is invited to dress up for the Christmas Costume Contest and a shot to win more prizes.

Win your way in! Preston & Steve will be giving away spots in the studio audience starting Monday, 12/1. Listen for invites on air and online. One more shot to win your way in at the Garage Beer Pre-Party (details coming soon)

Ben Carlson
Photo by William Thomas Cain/CAIN IMAGES for WMMR
Christmas Miracle
Marisa MagnattaWriter
Marisa Magnatta, Producer at The Preston & Steve Show, has clocked-in two decades at 93.3 WMMR, Philly. She’s your source for everything Philly, concert, sports fan, restaurant or Preston & Steve Show related.
