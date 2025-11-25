Preston & Steve’s Christmas Miracle Broadcast Brings Big Giveaways To Phoenixville
Preston & Steve’s Christmas Miracle
Presented by Phoenixville First
Friday, December 19th
at The Colonial Theater in Phoenixville, PA
It's the greatest time of the year! The Preston & Steve Show returns to The Colonial Theater on Friday, December 19th for the annual Christmas Miracle show. The gang will be live on 93.3 WMMR from 6am - 10:30am(ish) hosting games and giving away prizes all morning.
Dress festive! Everyone in attendance is invited to dress up for the Christmas Costume Contest and a shot to win more prizes.
Win your way in! Preston & Steve will be giving away spots in the studio audience starting Monday, 12/1. Listen for invites on air and online. One more shot to win your way in at the Garage Beer Pre-Party (details coming soon)
