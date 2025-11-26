ContestsMMR Rock Shop
Make Your Thanksgiving Exquisite With Turkey Tips from The Connoisseur

Turkey preparations are easier than they seem, honestly the hardest part can be remembering what to do since we only make a bird once a year. Even our culinary expert, The Connoisseur, seeks…

Marisa Magnatta
Close up of unrecognizable person carving white meat during dinner at dining table.

Turkey preparations are easier than they seem, honestly the hardest part can be remembering what to do since we only make a bird once a year. Even our culinary expert, The Connoisseur, seeks out guidance! Follow these basic tips for the Thanksgiving feast:

The Connoisseur (aka Preston Elliot) will be watching this instructional video from Alton Brown on Thursday morning:

Carving a turkey is an art too and can completely change the taste of the meat. If you don't know how to perfectly cut the bird study this tutorial:

There is also an ideal way to slice and dice your onions. Before you start doing your prep, watch this video:

And if your looking for a new take on cranberry sauce, try this recipe that Marisa introduced us to: Marisa's Favorite Cranberry Sauce

Here at The Preston & Steve Show we are most thankful for you! 

Enjoy your time with loved ones and have a wonderful Thanksgiving.

