Panic Sets In: Philly Punk Rockers, Recharged with New Music

Meet MMR's Local Shots Artist of the Month for December, Panic Sets In. They deliver a fresh take on the modern pop-punk sound, embedding their music with energetic riffs, emotional lyrics, and nostalgic flair. Formed in Philadelphia around 2009 by guitarist Justin Trumpler, the project has evolved over the years. It wasn’t until 2019, when vocalist Devon Kelly joined, that the band crystallized into its current lineup and fully embraced the style they’re known for today.

Punk-Pop Sound

Their debut full-length album, Divide and Devour, was released on September 14, 2020. The record is filled with tracks that balance heavy, emotionally charged guitar work and melodic hooks—songs like “Voice on the Radio,” “Fever Dream,” and “As the Lights Go Out” highlight how they mix pop-punk vigor with alternative rock’s depth and emo’s vulnerability.

Lyrically, Panic Sets In's approach is not just about high-energy catharsis: they emphasize emotional resonance, often combining heavy breakdowns with catchy choruses that mix intensity and reflection.

New Music

In 2024, they returned with new singles— “Leedle,” “Crying Wolf,” and “Falling Backwards”—which underscore the band’s growth and evolving sound. Their single, “Falling Backwards,” especially shows off powerful vocals, more polished production, and a confident songwriting voice.

Earlier this year, Jess Abrams rejoined on bass after an earlier stint with the band in 2021-2022. Greg Rice came aboard on drums, renewing momentum and creating a unified vision.

See Them Live

Panic Sets In has made a name for themselves on the Philly music circuit. You'll find them at venues like Kung Fu Necktie, The Fire, and Khyber Pass Pub, connecting with fans through live shows as well as on social media. As they move forward with a refreshed lineup, they’re clearly entering a new chapter, one that blends their roots with ambition, nostalgia, and a firm grasp on the emotional core of their music.

Panic Sets In are:

Devon Kelly (Lead Vocalist)

Justin Trumpler (Guitarist & Vocals)

Jess Abrams (Bassist & Vocals)

Greg Rice (Drummer)

Photo by @NikkiLopezPhilly

Follow the Band:

