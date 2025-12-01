ContestsMMR Rock Shop
The Sax That Shook the World: A Tribute to Bobby Keys

There are some musicians who color a song. Then, there are musicians who ignite it. Bobby Keys was the flame. Looking back on his life, we celebrate a man whose saxophone did not simply play notes. It roared, and it soared. It became the wild beating heart of the Rolling Stones at their most fearless peak.

Bobby was born on the same day as Keith Richards – which always felt like some cosmic joke from the universe, like two spirits carved from the same raw material and two souls destined to push rock and roll into a place that felt reckless and glorious and absolutely alive.

Keith once said Bobby played like a man who had nothing to lose and everything to give. You could hear that truth in every blast of brass that came from his horn.

From the swagger of Brown Sugar to the smoky soul of "Can't You Hear Me Knocking," Bobby did not simply join the Stones. He became woven into the very spirit of their sound. He was the untamed voice riding above the guitars the sound that made you feel like the entire room was tilting in the best possible way. Bobby has also hared the stage with Greats like Joe Cocker, John Lennon and Warren Zevon, just to name a few!

Offstage, Bobby was a story machine. A Texas kid who crashed through life with humor swagger and a love for music that never faded. He lived large. He played large. And his legacy remains larger still. Even now, when his solos burst through the speakers, it feels like he is still right there charging ahead with that unstoppable joy.

Bobby Keys made the saxophone sound like thunder itself. His music still shakes the walls and always will.

The JACKY BAMBAM SHOW is on 93.3 WMMR Weeknights 7p-12a playing the coolest songs ever made with many features for true music lovers. Jacky is a big supporter of The Philadelphia Mummers and is a Seven Time First Prize Award Winning Hall Of Fame Mummer. Before he took over the microphone, he was a drummer who released 2 albums and toured all over the world.
