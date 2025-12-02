Limp Bizkit Returns to Stage With Tribute to Late Bassist Sam Rivers at Mexico City Show

Limp Bizkit took the stage for their first time since co-founder Sam Rivers passed away. The concert happened at Estadio Fray Nano in Mexico City on Saturday. A video tribute played during the performance. Messages flashed across screens reading "Sam Rivers, our brother forever" and "Sam Rivers, we love you forever."

Band members turned to the screen and watched the clip together with the crowd. Then they embraced as fans chanted Rivers' name. Richie Buxton filled in on bass. He performs under the name Kid Not.

John Otto posted on Instagram before the concert. The drummer shared what he felt. "Today is going to be tough," Otto wrote. "A first I never wanted to experience."

He kept writing about Rivers. "You've been there for so many major firsts in my life. Some of my earliest memories were made with you. We grew up together. Laughed together. Realized our dreams together. And traveled the world together."

Rivers died on Oct. 18. He was 48. The group then released a statement: "Sam Rivers wasn't just our bass player — he was pure magic," it read. "The pulse beneath every song, the calm in the chaos, the soul in the sound."

Rivers left in 2015 because of health problems, but came back in 2018. He then stayed with Limp Bizkit until he died. His last performance was in August at the Leeds festival in the United Kingdom.