UPDATE: ACME Pin Pad Donations Raise Camp Out For Hunger Monetary Totals to $1.9MILLION

This year, our friends at ACME Market once again provided an extra way for folks to donate to Preston & Steve’s Camp Out For Hunger. Throughout October and November, customers…

Marisa Magnatta
Forklift carrying pallet of Camp Out For Hunger donation boxes
William Thomas Cain || CAIN IMAGES

This year, our friends at ACME Market once again provided an extra way for folks to donate to Preston & Steve's Camp Out For Hunger. Throughout October and November, customers around the Delaware Valley were given the option to donate towards the fight for hunger relief.

And wow, did you show up.

On November 10th, the first day of Camp Out For Hunger, an ACME Markets representative reported that the donations had reached $350,000. The collections continued through the month and on December 1st we proudly reported a final total of  $648,842.85.

That final tally boosted the monetary donations for the year to $1.9 Million accompanying the 1.8 Million pounds of non-perishable food that was dropped off during the weeklong broadcast.

A million thank yous to everyone who visited ACME Markets, the official supermarket of The Preston & Steve Show, to donate at the pin pad. Your generosity will make a big difference in the lives of our neighbors in need.

Camp Out
Marisa MagnattaWriter
Marisa Magnatta, Producer at The Preston & Steve Show, has clocked-in two decades at 93.3 WMMR, Philly. She’s your source for everything Philly, concert, sports fan, restaurant or Preston & Steve Show related.
