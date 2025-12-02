UPDATE: ACME Pin Pad Donations Raise Camp Out For Hunger Monetary Totals to $1.9MILLION

This year, our friends at ACME Market once again provided an extra way for folks to donate to Preston & Steve's Camp Out For Hunger. Throughout October and November, customers around the Delaware Valley were given the option to donate towards the fight for hunger relief.

And wow, did you show up.

On November 10th, the first day of Camp Out For Hunger, an ACME Markets representative reported that the donations had reached $350,000. The collections continued through the month and on December 1st we proudly reported a final total of $648,842.85.

That final tally boosted the monetary donations for the year to $1.9 Million accompanying the 1.8 Million pounds of non-perishable food that was dropped off during the weeklong broadcast.