Preston & Steve Christmas Miracle Ticket Raids Announced

IT'S A CHRISTMAS MIRACLE!

Preston & Steve's annual Christmas Miracle Broadcast is coming soon! The gang will return to The Colonial Theater in Phoenixville, PA on December 19th to broadcast live in front of hundreds of folks from the MMR Faaaaaaaaaamily!

During the show, Preston & Steve will host games and give away tons of prizes. Audience members are encouraged to dress festively in holiday gear. Or step up their game by creating a costume that celebrates the morning show.

There are three ways to win a seat in the crowd. First up, listen daily! Preston & Steve will be giving away passes on the air up until the event date. Second way is through the online contest which will go live soon. And the third way is to attend a Garage Beer Pre-Party.

Throughout the month of December, the MMaRmy will be stopping by bars all over the area with Garage Beer. At each of these appearances below, the crew will give away a pair of tickets every 15minutes. That's eight pairs of tickets each night at each of these locations:

  • Friday 12/5 – 5 pm – 7 pm at Dolans Bar in Ridley Park, PA
  • Saturday 12/6 – 11 am – 1 pm at Classic Harley Davidson in Leesport, PA
  • Thursday 12/11 – 6 pm – 8 pm at MaGerks Royersford in Royersford, PA
  • Friday 12/12 – 6 pm – 8 pm at Bistro on Bridge in Phoenixville, PA
  • Thursday 12/18 – 5 pm – 7 pm at Bierhaul Thornton in Thornton, PA  
Marisa MagnattaWriter
Marisa Magnatta, Producer at The Preston & Steve Show, has clocked-in two decades at 93.3 WMMR, Philly. She’s your source for everything Philly, concert, sports fan, restaurant or Preston & Steve Show related.
