Foo Fighters Schedules Benefit Show at Kia Forum to Support Homeless Services

The Foo Fighters will perform a benefit concert on Jan. 14 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. All proceeds go to Hope the Mission and Los Angeles Mission, organizations…

Laura Adkins
Dave Grohl of The Foo Fighters perform onstage during the 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 30, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images

The Foo Fighters will perform a benefit concert on Jan. 14 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. All proceeds go to Hope the Mission and Los Angeles Mission, organizations for feeding and housing the needy. The show falls on lead singer Dave Grohl's 57th birthday.

"What better way to spend my 57th birthday than making a bunch of noise with a bunch of friends for a good cause," said Grohl, according to Rolling Stone. "This ain't just a big ass rock show, it's a big ass party with a heart. Turn up the volume, turn up the hope, but most of all….TURN UP. The best gift is TO GIVE."

Grohl and his wife, Jordyn, have championed both groups for years. "Dave, Jordyn, and Foo Fighters are a striking example of what's possible when we decide to show up and give back," said Rowan Vansleve, the president of Hope the Mission, according to Rolling Stone. "This concert will be more than just a celebration. It's a statement that it will take all of us working together to end homelessness in our city so that no one is left suffering on our streets."

The group wrapped up tour dates for 2025, but they'll return to the stage on Jan. 10 at Feria Estatal De Leon in Guanajuato, Mexico. They announced a run of 2026 stadium shows that will kick off on Aug. 4 in Toronto and wrap up on Sept. 26 in Las Vegas. 

Fans can buy pre-sale tickets at an in-person donation drive on Dec. 7 at noon Pacific time at the Kia Forum box office in Inglewood. There's a four-ticket limit per person, and tickets can only be purchased with a physical credit or debit card.

Those participating in the advance ticket sale must bring items for donation to Hope the Mission. The group is looking for socks and underwear in all sizes, dried pinto beans, spaghetti or macaroni pasta, and dried rice. They won't accept canned goods or perishable items.

