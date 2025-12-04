ContestsMMR Rock Shop
This Day in Rock History: December 4

Dan Teodorescu
Frank Zappa, lead singer with the Mothers of Invention, rehearsing for a concert at the Royal Albert Hall during his European tour.
Photo by Ron Case/Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Dec. 4 is a significant day in rock history associated with The Beatles, Led Zeppelin, and Frank Zappa. It's also the anniversary of Roy Orbison's final performance. Keep reading to learn more about all the noteworthy events that took place on this day in rock history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Some of the important milestones from Dec. 4 include:

  • 1971: Led Zeppelin's fourth album, Led Zeppelin IV, reached No. 1 on the U.K. albums chart, where it spent two weeks. The album was released almost a month before, on Nov. 8, and includes one of the most recognizable and popular songs in music history, "Stairway to Heaven."
  • 1988: Roy Orbison played his last-ever concert at the Front Row Theater in Highland Heights, Ohio. He sadly passed away just two days later from a heart attack.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Dec. 4 has seen a notable album release and an unforgettable performance. The latter served as the inspiration for an instantly recognizable rock song:

  • 1964: The Beatles released their fourth studio album, Beatles for Sale, in the U.K. via Parlophone Records. It stayed on the U.K. albums chart for 46 weeks, seven of which were spent at the No. 1 spot.
  • 1971: Frank Zappa and his band, The Mothers of Invention, played a show at the Montreux Casino in Switzerland. At one point during the performance, a fire broke out after a fan fired a flare gun. The band members of Deep Purple attended the concert and wrote "Smoke on the Water" after witnessing smoke hovering over Lake Geneva.

Industry Changes and Challenges

On Dec. 4, the world lost one of rock music's greatest innovators. It was also the day Led Zeppelin decided to call it quits:

  • 1980: Following the tragic death of drummer John Bonham in September, Led Zeppelin formally announced that they couldn't continue without their friend and bandmate and decided to disband. They cancelled their upcoming North American tour and never toured again.
  • 1993: Frank Zappa died at the age of 52 after a battle with prostate cancer. His family put out a statement announcing that "Composer Frank Zappa left for his final tour just before 6:00 p.m. Saturday."

Dec. 4 is a bittersweet day for rock music and its fans, marked by the release of an iconic Beatles album, the disbandment of Led Zeppelin, and Frank Zappa's death. Tune in tomorrow to discover what happened on that day in rock history.

