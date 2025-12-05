ContestsMMR Rock Shop
Enter to win a pair of tickets to Preston & Steve’s Christmas Miracle ‘25

Brendan Petrilli
Enter below for a chance to win a pair of tickets to attend Preston & Steve’s Christmas Miracle, presented by Phoenixville First - Friday, December 19th at The Colonial Theater in Phoenixville. Winners are eligible to be called up to compete for great prizes live on-air! Everyone in attendance is eligible to win the Garage Beer Christmas Costume Contest prize- Beer for a Year and a Jason Kelce signed football from Garage Beer. For more chances to win head to our upcoming Preparty events

Christmas Miracle
Brendan PetrilliWriter
