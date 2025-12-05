ContestsMMR Rock Shop
My Chemical Romance Extends 2026 Black Parade Tour With Additional Dates

Laura Adkins
My Chemical Romance singer Gerard Way performs at the Red Rock Casino October 7, 2011 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Ethan Miller via Getty Images

My Chemical Romance just dropped 17 fresh tour dates spanning Europe, the UK, and the US for its 2026 Black Parade Tour. Liverpool gets the first show on June 30.

After hitting Glasgow and London, the band will fly stateside to launch its North American run in August. Billboard wrote, "The American gigs will find the emo punks playing major ballparks across the country." These include Citi Field in New York and Coors Field in Denver.

Three back-to-back shows at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Oct. 21, 23, and 24 will close out the North American stretch. Two Halloween performances at the same venue on Oct. 30 and 31 mean My Chemical Romance becomes the first act to ever book five consecutive nights at the Hollywood Bowl.

Franz Ferdinand will join the lineup for the Aug. 9 Citi Field, New York gig, and Pierce the Veil will share the stage on Aug. 13 at Nashville's Nissan Stadium. The tour boasts a stacked roster, including Modest Mouse, Babymetal, Sleater-Kinney, The Mars Volta, Jimmy Eat World, The Breeders, and Iggy Pop.

Other North American venues include: 

  • Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. on Aug. 18
  • Comerica Park in Detroit on Aug. 21
  • Target Field in Minneapolis on Aug. 24
  • Petco Park in San Diego on Aug. 30
  • Chase Field in Phoenix on Sept. 6
  • San Antonio's Alamodome on Sept. 12

In 2025, My Chemical Romance's average setlist included 25 songs. The band hasn't announced the setlist for the Black Parade Tour in 2026 yet.  

Laura AdkinsWriter
