25 Secret Santa Gift Ideas Under $25

The holiday season is officially upon us, which means the search for the perfect Secret Santa gift is in full swing. Whether you're shopping for a coworker you barely know, a close friend who deserves something thoughtful, or a family member who claims they “don’t need anything,” finding a present that feels fun, personal, and budget-friendly can feel like its own holiday challenge.

Some of the most memorable Secret Santa surprises are the ones that spark a laugh, deliver a cozy little luxury, or simply make everyday life a bit brighter. And with a $25 budget, there’s plenty of room to be creative without breaking the bank. From clever gadgets to comforting treats to small indulgences people never think to buy for themselves, the right under $25 gift can feel just as thoughtful as something far more expensive.

To help you skip the stress and get straight to the fun part, we’ve rounded up 25 Secret Santa gifts that are guaranteed crowd-pleasers for under (or around) $25. These came from Preston & Steve Show callers, texters, emails and my own experience strolling around local markets: