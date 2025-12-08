ContestsMMR Rock Shop
25 Secret Santa Gift Ideas Under $25

The theme of celebrations and gifts: hand holding a gift wrapped in red box with red bow isolated on white background
The holiday season is officially upon us, which means the search for the perfect Secret Santa gift is in full swing. Whether you're shopping for a coworker you barely know, a close friend who deserves something thoughtful, or a family member who claims they “don’t need anything,” finding a present that feels fun, personal, and budget-friendly can feel like its own holiday challenge.

Some of the most memorable Secret Santa surprises are the ones that spark a laugh, deliver a cozy little luxury, or simply make everyday life a bit brighter. And with a $25 budget, there’s plenty of room to be creative without breaking the bank. From clever gadgets to comforting treats to small indulgences people never think to buy for themselves, the right under $25 gift can feel just as thoughtful as something far more expensive.

To help you skip the stress and get straight to the fun part, we’ve rounded up 25 Secret Santa gifts that are guaranteed crowd-pleasers for under (or around) $25. These came from Preston & Steve Show callers, texters, emails and my own experience strolling around local markets:

  1. Snoop on a Stoop
  2. Philly Themed Hair Clips
  3. Custom Photo Calendar
  4. Locally Made Pickles
  5. You Gotta Know Philly Sports Trivia Game
  6. Bluetooth Earmuffs
  7. Gritty Calendar
  8. Fire Poker with Blow Feature
  9. Vertical Computer Mouse
  10. Giant Fluffy Blanket
  11. Portable Massage Gun
  12. Hoagie Ornament
  13. Wake & Bake Coffee Mug
  14. Sunny's Hot Chili Oil
  15. Adult Toys
  16. Hand Drawn Wannamaker Light Show Print
  17. Personal Iced Coffee Maker
  18. Philly Tarot Cards
  19. Bacon Jerky
  20. Air Tag
  21. Mascot Holiday Cards
  22. "So What, No F'n Ziti Now? T-shirt
  23. Philadelphia Marathon Print
  24. Paint Your Own Cookie Kit
  25. The most popular gift at my gift swap... Car Wash Gift Certificate.

Hopefully something on this list caught your attention or inspired a new idea for a unique gift. And please remember how important it is to support small and local businesses whenever you can!

Christmas Gifts
Marisa Magnatta
Marisa Magnatta, Producer at The Preston & Steve Show, has clocked-in two decades at 93.3 WMMR, Philly. She’s your source for everything Philly, concert, sports fan, restaurant or Preston & Steve Show related.
