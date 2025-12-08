Pierre’s Producers Thanksgiving 2025 Recap: Matt Cord

Pierre Robert

After the sudden passing of Pierre Robert, one of the first questions that arose was: How the hell will Thanksgiving go? It is one of the most beloved broadcasts for many "Good Citizens". It's the one for those to be welcomed home by Pierre. Whether you've been away from the area or right up the road, it didn't matter. He was the warming and inviting voice that was the soundtrack of togetherness. All paired with 3 full helpings of Arlo Guthrie's opus Alice's Restaurant Massacre and more left turns than a steering wheel could handle.

To honor Pierre and bring the MMR Family to the proverbial radio table as he did, the men who worked side by side with him every Thanksgiving came together. This Brotherhood of gentlemen all had the distinct pleasure of calling themselves Pierre's Producers. Anchored by Ryan Shuttleworth, the roster included Jason Fehon, Chris "Pancake" Ashcraft, Michael Anthony Thompson, Kevin Gunn, and Nick McIlwain.

The result of this culmination was a tribute to this remarkable man and his wonderful traditions. A broadcast lasting a whopping 8 and a half hours! Many stories, memories, and songs were shared with love and compassion during that time. It was also filled with many special guests who held a special place in Pierre's heart and vice versa. Each day this week, we're going to share these stories so they can live on in perpetuity.

Matt Cord and Lily Seagraves

Early on in the program, we had our dear friend and now new midday host, Matthew Fredrick Cord, swing by with his niece Lily. Matt came with an open heart, sharing his love and admiration for Pierre and the Thanksgiving program. He also talked about making sure to keep Pierre's features and legacy going always on that time slot. He even got to play The Presidents and Here Comes The Weekend for the very first time then and there!

The real star of the show, however, was Lily. She got the nickname "The GOAT" for a reason because she is simply the greatest. Sharing stories of her time working at the Linc (and showing off her Super Bowl ring!) as well as her future intern opportunity in radio at West Chester University.

You can hear the full conversation below as we continue to reshare the Thanksgiving love and spirit of Pierre Robert. Please enjoy, dear Citizens, and to quote Arlo, "Happy Thanksgiving! Happy Everything!"

LISTEN: Matt Cord on Pierre's Producers Present Thanksgiving 2025