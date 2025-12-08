Slipknot’s Shelved ‘Look Outside Your Window’ Album Will Drop in 2026

Slipknot percussionist Shawn "Clown" Crahan revealed the band's previously unreleased album, Look Outside Your Window, will arrive in 2026. They recorded it back in 2008 during All Hope Is Gone sessions, but fans have never heard it.

"I know I told everyone it would be this year. I'm very sorry it hasn't been," Crahan said during a Discord Q&A on Dec. 3, according to The PRP. "Things come to play that change things all the time with the art we create. I want you to know 2026 is the year. It's just simply time and I'm just getting tired of waiting myself. Have faith. I promise."

Crahan, Corey Taylor, Sid Wilson, and Jim Root worked on this. Fans got one track from those sessions, "Til We Die." It appeared as a bonus on All Hope Is Gone. Venues usually play it over speakers after their shows finish.

Band members say this music sounds nothing like their usual work. "The stuff from Look Outside Your Window is really, really — I mean, there's no real way to describe it," Taylor said in 2019. "It's experimental, but it's super vibey, super melodic. For people who are used to a certain way of Slipknot sounding, this doesn't sound anything like that. It's much more of a rock vibe. Honestly, it's much more of a Radiohead vibe, to be honest."

The band sold most of their royalties and publishing rights in November, with reports putting the deal at $120 million. That transaction might explain why recent delays happened.