The Heart of the Holidays: Celebrating Christmas Card Day

Every year on December 9th, we celebrate National Christmas Card Day, a moment that reminds us of the simple power of sending love through paper, ink, and heartfelt words.

In a world that moves faster than ever, the Christmas card remains one of the most personal and meaningful traditions of the season. It is a small gesture that carries enormous warmth. One that Pierre Robert kept intact for very long. Last year, Pierre's Annual Christmas Card featured one of my Mummers suits at Burning Man.

It's still on my fridge, that card.

Christmas cards began in the 1840s when the very first printed cards offered families a chance to share holiday joy in a beautiful and thoughtful way. Since then, the tradition has grown into something cherished across the world. Whether it is a classic snowy scene, a funny family photo, or a handmade design, each card becomes a tiny piece of holiday spirit traveling from one heart to another.

On National Christmas Card Day, we pause to remember why these cards matter. It is not about perfection. It's not about cost. It is about connection. Every card carries a message that says:

I thought of you. You matter. You are part of my world.

In a season built on kindness and togetherness, that message shines brighter than any decoration. For many of us, the act of writing cards becomes a tradition of its own. Sitting with a warm drink, remembering friends and loved ones, choosing words that will make them smile. It is a ritual that slows us down and invites gratitude.

Take a moment during the holiday season to send a few cards, or even just one. Share your spirit, your humor, and your heart. Let someone know they are not forgotten. Christmas cards are more than folded paper. They are little sparks of joy traveling through the season, reminding us that connection is the greatest gift of all.

If you'd like to, send a Christmas Card (I save every single one!) Please mail it to me here:

WMMR Radio

One Bala Plaza, Suite 401

Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004