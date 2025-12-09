MMR’s Local Shots Podcast: Panic Sets In

Welcome to MMR’s Local Shots Podcast – with me Brent Porche!

Our featured artists for the month of December come to us from right here in Philadelphia, please join us in welcoming to MMR’s Local Shots family – Panic Sets In!

Joining me on MMR’s Local Shots Podcast this month from Panic Sets In is guitarist & band founder Justin Trumpler, lead-vocalist Devon Kelly, and bassist Jess Abrams. We discuss the origins of the band, their biggest influences as musicians, their debut album Divide and Devour, as well as their forthcoming sophomore album due out in 2026.

See Panic Sets In live:

Friday December 19th – Fat Lady Brewing in Manayunk (4323 Main St.) – with Crambler (who, apparently cosplay as Frogs during their performances), and Dan & Joe.

Show at 7pm – Tix are $10 bucks in advance - $15 at the door