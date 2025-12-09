MMR’s Local Shots Podcast: Panic Sets In

ContestsMMR Rock Shop
Our featured artists for the month of December come to us from right here in Philadelphia, please join us…

Welcome to MMR’s Local Shots Podcast – with me Brent Porche!

Our featured artists for the month of December come to us from right here in Philadelphia, please join us in welcoming to MMR’s Local Shots family – Panic Sets In!

Joining me on MMR’s Local Shots Podcast this month from Panic Sets In is guitarist & band founder Justin Trumpler, lead-vocalist Devon Kelly, and bassist Jess Abrams. We discuss the origins of the band, their biggest influences as musicians, their debut album Divide and Devour, as well as their forthcoming sophomore album due out in 2026.  

See Panic Sets In live:

Friday December 19th  – Fat Lady Brewing in Manayunk (4323 Main St.) – with Crambler (who, apparently cosplay as Frogs during their performances), and Dan & Joe.

Show at 7pm – Tix are $10 bucks in advance - $15 at the door

If you, or someone you know, would like to be considered for MMR’s Local Shots, send your best to Brent@WMMR.com.

Catch Brent Porche on-air and online weekdays between 3PM – 7PM on WMMR. Brent loves to celebrate important musical anniversaries and milestones on my show, especially on Double Shot Tuesdays! He is honored to continue to the legacy of ‘MMR’s Local Shots Artist of the Month feature every Wednesday on-air at 6:30pm and via the Local Shots Headquarters page online, anytime at WMMR.com.
