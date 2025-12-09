Pierre’s Producers Thanksgiving 2025 Recap: Eric Bazilian

Pierre Robert

After the sudden passing of Pierre Robert, one of the first questions that arose was: How the hell will Thanksgiving go? It is one of the most beloved broadcasts for many "Good Citizens". It's the one for those to be welcomed home by Pierre. Whether you've been away from the area or right up the road, it didn't matter. He was the warming and inviting voice that was the soundtrack of togetherness. All paired with 3 full helpings of Arlo Guthrie's opus Alice's Restaurant Massacree and more left turns than a steering wheel could handle.

To honor Pierre and bring the MMR Family to the proverbial radio table as he did, the men who worked side by side with him every Thanksgiving came together. This Brotherhood of gentlemen all had the distinct pleasure of calling themselves Pierre's Producers. Anchored by Ryan Shuttleworth, the roster included Jason Fehon, Chris "Pancake" Ashcraft, Michael Anthony Thompson, Kevin Gunn, and Nick McIlwain.

The result of this culmination was a tribute to this remarkable man and his wonderful traditions. A broadcast lasting a whopping 8 and a half hours! Many stories, memories, and songswere shared with love and compassion during that time. It was also filled with many special guests who held a special place in Pierre's heart and vice versa. Each day this week, we're going to share these stories so they can live on in perpetuity.

Eric Bazilian of The Hooters

Those who know anything about Pierre Robert know of his love of The Hooters. He has been a major advocate for the band he dubbed "Joy Generators" since their beginnings in the early 80s. Not just professional admiration but deep personal friendship, as Eric Bazilian attested when he visited on Thanksgiving.

The Hooter's multi-instrumentalist/vocalist came right after the second playing of "Alice's Restaurant" and shared an incredible story of meeting Arlo Guthrie and hearing a very early version of the song. He also shared a few new live versions of Hooters' tunes from their brand new Alive at 45 live album. One such song was a remarkable version of "Beat Up Guitar," which features Pierre Robert on guest vocals. You can hear these stories and more below.

LISTEN: Eric Bazilian on Thanksgiving 2025