Celebrating Nikki Sixx: The Heart and Fire of Motley Crue

Nikki Sixx has always been larger than life. He's a creator, a fighter, a lightning bolt of rock and roll energy who changed the shape of heavy music forever.

We not only celebrate the iconic bassist of Motley Crue but also the good friend, the badass musician, and the genuinely great guy he has always been.

From the earliest days of Motley Crue, Nikki was the engine. His songwriting, vision, and relentless drive built a band that became a global force. He wrote the anthems that filled arenas and rattled the ground beneath millions of fans. His bass lines shook the walls his lyrics cut straight to the heart and his presence made every stage feel alive.

Behind all the fire and chaos, Nikki has always been something deeper. He is a survivor who rose from the darkest places and created art that helped others rise too. His honesty, grit, and willingness to share his story changed lives far beyond the world of rock. That kind of courage is rare that kind of heart is even rarer.

For those lucky enough to call him a friend, Nikki is exactly what you hope he would be. Real. Loyal. Funny. He is the guy who lifts you up who inspires you who always brings the spark. His creativity does not stop with music. Photography writing passion projects he pours his soul into everything he touches and he does it with the same unstoppable energy that made him a legend.

We raise a loud loud salute to Nikki Sixx a man who continues to live boldly dream fearlessly and rock endlessly.

xoxoxo BamBam