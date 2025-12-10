Pierre Robert: A Show of Life Lineup Expands With New Addition + Additional Tickets Released

Pierre Robert: A Show of Life is set for December 17 at The Fillmore Philadelphia, and the tribute concert just received an exciting addition. Marc LaBelle, frontman of Dirty Honey, has joined the lineup, bringing one more powerful voice to a night built to honor the life, legacy, and spirit of the heartbeat of WMMR.

LaBelle’s energy and modern rock presence fit seamlessly alongside a roster already filled with artists who shared a deep connection to Pierre and the music he championed. Dirty Honey has been one of the most exciting rock bands of the last several years, and LaBelle’s appearance adds another standout moment to a show already filled with them.

The evening will feature a wide array of Pierre’s friends, collaborators, and longtime favorites. Scheduled performers include Brent Smith and Zach Myers of Shinedown, Lzzy Hale and Joe Hottinger of Halestorm, Ed Roland of Collective Soul, The Hooters, and David Uosikkinen’s In The Pocket with members of The A’s, Beru Revue, and Tommy Conwell. Each artist will bring their own connection to Pierre to the stage, creating a celebration shaped by the community he built over decades.

Proceeds from the event will benefit MANNA Metropolitan Area Neighborhood Nutrition Alliance, an organization that provides medically tailored meals and nutritional support to individuals facing serious illness. It is a cause that Pierre championed compassion and his dedication to the Philadelphia community.

Additional tickets will be released today (Wednesday, 12/10) at 9 AM. Tickets are priced at fifty dollars all in and available through Ticketmaster.