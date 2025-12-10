Pierre’s Producers Thanksgiving 2025 Recap: The Uosikkinens

After the sudden passing of Pierre Robert, one of the first questions that arose was: How the hell will Thanksgiving go? It is one of the most beloved broadcast for many "Good Citizens". It's the one for those to be welcomed home by Pierre. Whether you've been away from the area or right up the road it didn't matter. He was the warming and inviting voice that was the soundtrack of togetherness. All paired with 3 full helping's of Arlo Guthrie's opus Alice's Restaurant Massacree and more left turns than a steering wheel could handle.

To honor Pierre and bring the MMR Family to the proverbial radio table like he did, the men who worked side by side with him every Thanksgiving came together. This Brotherhood of gentlemen all had the distinct pleasure of calling themselves Pierre's Producers. Anchored by Ryan Shuttleworth, the roster included Jason Fehon, Chris "Pancake" Ashcraft, Michael Anthony Thompson, Kevin Gunn, and Nick McIlwain.

The result of this culmination was a tribute to this remarkable man and his wonderful traditions. A broadcast lasting a whopping 8 and half hours! Many stories, memories and songs shared with love and compassion during that time. It was also filled with many special guests who held a special place in Pierre's heart and vice versa. Each day this week we're going to share these stories so they can live on in perpetuity.

David & Dallyn Uosikkinen

What many people might not be aware of is that Pierre did indeed go have a Thanksgiving dinner after his annual broadcast wrapped up. He chose to celebrate it at the home of dear friends David and Dallyn Uosikkinen. Albeit he was always "ever so slightly behind" due to how long the broadcast always went. "A lot of burnt turkeys!" exclaimed David, which erupted the room in laughter.

Pierre's relationship with The Hooters is very well known, and as the man behind the drum kit, David shared stories of Pierre's passion. It was a love for this band, and the incredible collective David put together, known as In The Pocket. The band is a celebration of Philly music with Philly musicians, which is the perfect equation. Both In The Pocket and The Hooters will be a part of "Pierre Robert - A Show of Life".

Pierre also had a very close friendship with David's wife, Dallyn Uosikkinen. On Thanksgiving, she shared how she and Pierre first met. It's a wild story involving the beloved Rock and Roll Animal: Eddie Van Hampster. She also shares memories of having Pierre over at the Thanksgiving table, as well as discussing their mutual love of a remarkable Bruce Springsteen track. These stories and more are below.

LISTEN: The Uosikkinens Thanksgiving 2025