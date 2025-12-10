Stone Temple Pilots Performs Nine-Minute Medley at Raiders-Broncos Halftime Show

Stone Temple Pilots delivered their first-ever live medley, a nine-minute performance at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas during halftime on Dec. 7, when the Raiders faced the Broncos. Fans heard "Plush," "Vasoline," "Big Empty," "Interstate Love Song," and "Sex Type Thing" blasting through the stadium.

This marked new territory for the GRAMMY-winning group. Guitarist Dean DeLeo spilled the beans during an August podcast interview. He said, "It won't be televised, but we'll go live out to whoever's attending."

DeLeo walked through how they built the setlist. "Well, ironically, it'll be the first time in our career we have to compile a medley," he told the podcast. "We have to compile a nine-minute medley. So, I've been kind of laying it out, and I kind of have it laid out. The last gig we did, I had a guitar in my hand, and I kind of showed the guys, 'cause you wanna make sure certain keys work going into each other. So I showed 'em what I had in mind. They were, like, 'Ah, yeah, that's gonna be great.'"

Three founding members still anchor the group: bassist Robert DeLeo, guitarist Dean DeLeo, and drummer Eric Kretz. Vocalist Jeff Gutt came aboard after nearly 15,000 singers tried out. He played in the nu-metal act DRY CELL before, and he showed up on The X Factor as a contestant. Original singer Scott Weiland returned in 2010 but was fired in 2013. He died in December 2015 from a drug overdose.