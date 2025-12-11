“Pierre Robert: A Show Of Life” Goes Global; Streaming Now Available

The team at WMMR + Live Nation has been working hard to bring the Pierre Robert: A Show Of Life to you, wherever you are which makes this announcement extra special...

Pierre Robert: A Show Of Life will now be available for fans everywhere, as the concert will be streamed live via VEEPS for 9.99. This new option lets anyone watch the tribute on the fancy thinkin box from wherever you call 'home'. Streaming tickets are on sale now at veeps.events/ashowoflife.

The live celebration takes place December 17th at The Fillmore Philadelphia and brings together an all star group of artists who were part of Pierre’s world and whose music he championed on WMMR. The lineup includes Brent Smith and Zach Myers of Shinedown, Lzzy Hale and Joe Hottinger of Halestorm, Ed Roland of Collective Soul, The Hooters, and David Uosikkinen’s In The Pocket featuring members of The A’s, Beru Revue, and Tommy Conwell. Plus, if you missed the announcement, Marc LaBelle of Dirty Honey was also added to the lineup.

A portion of proceeds from the show supports MANNA, a nonprofit that provides medically tailored meals and nutrition services to people facing serious illness. Pierre supported MANNA for many years, making it a fitting beneficiary for this tribute event.

The livestream allows fans across the country to join the celebration of Pierre’s life, influence, and decades of connection with the Philadelphia community. Anyone who cannot attend in person can still be part of the night by watching from home, tuning in from the road, or gathering with friends to share the experience.