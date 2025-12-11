Pierre’s Producers Thanksgiving 2025 Recap: Rene Robert

Pierre Robert

After the sudden passing of Pierre Robert, one of the first questions that arose was: How the hell will Thanksgiving go? It is one of the most beloved broadcast for many "Good Citizens". It's the one for those to be welcomed home by Pierre. Whether you've been away from the area or right up the road it didn't matter. He was the warming and inviting voice that was the soundtrack of togetherness. All paired with 3 full helping's of Arlo Guthrie's opus Alice's Restaurant Massacree and more left turns than a steering wheel could handle.

To honor Pierre and bring the MMR Family to the proverbial radio table like he did, the men who worked side by side with him every Thanksgiving came together. This Brotherhood of gentlemen all had the distinct pleasure of calling themselves Pierre's Producers. Anchored by Ryan Shuttleworth, the roster included Jason Fehon, Chris "Pancake" Ashcraft, Michael Anthony Thompson, Kevin Gunn, and Nick McIlwain.

The result of this culmination was a tribute to this remarkable man and his wonderful traditions. A broadcast lasting a whopping 8 and half hours! Many stories, memories and songs shared with love and compassion during that time. It was also filled with many special guests who held a special place in Pierre's heart and vice versa. Each day this week we're going to share these stories so they can live on in perpetuity.

Rene Robert - Brother of Pierre Robert

One core aspect of Thanksgiving that is most celebrated is spending time with family. It is only fitting that an actual family member of Pierre's check into the program. After some very on-brand Pierre equipment issues, Pierre's brother Rene, called in to share some incredible stories and memories with the Good Citizens.

With a great sense of wit, much like his younger brother, he addressed that he was indeed on P.S.T but "Pacific Standard, not Pierre Standard". Rene also shockingly revealed that he was the one who convinced Pierre to go to broadcasting school. We thank Rene immensely for guiding his brother to this path, which really changed this city and the world. Hear the full conversation below.

LISTEN: Rene Robert calls in Thanksgiving 2025