“Karen… and her wine” Cara Buono talks all things Hawkins

As ‘Stranger Things’ takes the world by storm, Cara Buono stops by our studio to talk about raising the ‘Stranger Things’ kids, the names & personalities of her wigs, and…

The Preston & Steve Show
As 'Stranger Things' takes the world by storm, Cara Buono stops by our studio to talk about raising the 'Stranger Things' kids, the names & personalities of her wigs, and something Cara and her character have in common: wine.

The next volume of 'Stranger Things' Season 5 releases Christmas Day.  

The Preston & Steve ShowAuthor
The Preston & Steve Show has been a cornerstone of Philly’s morning radio scene since 1998. Hosts Preston Elliot and Steve Morrison are joined by Casey Boy Foster, Nick McIlwain & Marisa Magnatta weekday morning from 6am – 10:30am-ish. Listen live via 93.3 WMMR or the MMR App, watch the daily YouTube Livestream and subscribe to The Preston & Steve Show full show podcast.
