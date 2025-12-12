Pierre’s Producers Thanksgiving 2025 Recap: The Whole Feast

Pierre Robert

After the sudden passing of Pierre Robert, one of the first questions that arose was: How the hell will Thanksgiving go? It is one of the most beloved broadcast for many "Good Citizens". It's the one for those to be welcomed home by Pierre. Whether you've been away from the area or right up the road, it didn't matter. He was the warming and inviting voice that was the soundtrack of togetherness. All paired with 3 full helpings of Arlo Guthrie's opus Alice's Restaurant Massacree and more left turns than a steering wheel could handle.

To honor Pierre and bring the MMR Family to the proverbial radio table as he did, the men who worked side by side with him every Thanksgiving came together. This Brotherhood of gentlemen all had the distinct pleasure of calling themselves Pierre's Producers. Anchored by Ryan Shuttleworth, the roster included Jason Fehon, Chris "Pancake" Ashcraft, Michael Anthony Thompson, Kevin Gunn, and Nick McIlwain.

The result of this culmination was a tribute to this remarkable man and his wonderful traditions. A broadcast lasting a whopping 8 and half hours! Many stories, memories, and songswere shared with love and compassion during that time. It was also filled with many special guests who held a special place in Pierre's heart and vice versa. Each day this week we're going to share these stories so they can live on in perpetuity.

The Entire Turkey Day Saga

Marisa Magnatta

The only way to conclude our recaps of the Pierre Producer's Thanksgiving is to go big. Pierre Robert was always larger than life and wanted to have everyone and everything included. So in that spirit, all the stories that we're featured during the program can be listened to below.

You'll hear every laugh, like the ongoing promise to play Pierre's least favorite song, "Escape: The Pina Colada Song," and its eventual payoff. You hear the heartwarming stories from his friends and loved ones like Matt Cord, Eric Bazilian, The Uosikkinens, and Rene Robert. Overall, we thank you, our listeners, for being the most important part of this equation.

We, the Producers, just wanted to pay tribute to our bright shining light and keep his "Welcome Home" tradition going in true Pierre fashion. You, the MMR Family, will always have a seat at the radio table that Pierre built. We hope you enjoy, and thank you for allowing us to continue Pierre's message. One of peace, love, and positivity via the power of music.

LISTEN: Pierre's Producers Thanksgiving 2025