FLASHBACK: Festival Pierre with Ed Roland 8-8-08

"When I grow up, I want to be Pierre Robert!". Ed Roland of Collective Soul exclaimed these words a few summers ago at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion. The camera then turned to Pierre Robert whilst enjoying this band he so loves and the audience roared. Proof that all Good Citizens want to grow up to be Pierre.

Ed Roland's remarks don't stem from just a professional place. Ed and Pierre truly struck up a friendship that has lasted Collective Soul's career. When the band had a brand new single in "Mother's Love" for the world, Ed Roland came to the Cardboard Classic to debut it with Pierre Robert. When their tenth studio record Blood need celebratory liner notes, they of course asked Pierre Robert to write them.

Given this relationship, it should come to no surprise that Ed will be taking part in "Pierre Robert: A Show of Life" this coming Wednesday at the Fillmore.

Ed Roland Festival Pier '08

Leading up to the show on Wednesday, we're going to dip into the vaults of the MMaRchives. Celebrating previous conversations with Pierre and some of the artists on the bill. Collective Soul was a member of the party on August 8th, 2008 at Festival Pier (a.k.a Festival Pierre).

Pierre chatted with Ed post performance. Naturally they talked about the touring life and how the band was getting together afterwards to record a new album. Ed also asks Pierre to help him load his son's new iPod full of music to give as a Christmas gift. Check it out below!

LISTEN: Ed Roland and Pierre Robert 8-8-2008