FLASHBACK: Lzzy Hale With ‘Darling’ Pierre Robert

For 57 years, WMMR has guided it's listeners throughout their lives with its music and stories. Such is the case for Lzzy Hale of Halestorm. Growing up in Red Lion, PA she and her brother Arejay (with help from their father) started Halestorm when they were just kids. This journey eventually led them to be featured on MMR's Local Shots program. These steps lead to international rock recognition with headlining shows, over a million records sold and even a Grammy under their belt.

It should come as no surprise given their history that they would like to honor Pierre after his passing. Lzzy Hale called into the Preston and Steve show while on tour in Europe to share how much Pierre meant to her and the band as a whole. She, along with Halestorm guitarist Joe Hottinger, will also be apart of "Pierre Robert - A Show of Life". They join Brent and Zach from Shinedown, Ed Roland of Collective Soul, Marc Labelle of Dirty Honey, The Hooters and David Uosikkinen's In The Pocket.

Lzzy Hale circa 2012

Leading up to the tribute we're dipping into the MMaRchives for past conversations with the artists and Pierre. Back in 2012, Lzzy Hale called Pierre to discuss the upcoming "Carnival of Madness" tour. When she calls Pierre "darling", that leads to him reminiscing about coffee house waitresses calling him that and asks if she ever worked in that field. "I did it for about six months ... First time I had to pour beer from the tap it was all head!" laughs Lzzy.

The pair also goes into Lzzy's affinity for wearing Stiletto heels on stage, wanted to do a duet with Amy Lee of Evanescence, and having her own signature model Gibson guitar. You can hear these stories and more in the conversation below.

LISTEN: Lzzy Hale Calls Pierre Robert 2012