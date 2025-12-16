Billy Idol Releases ‘Too Much Fun’ Video With Footage from 2025 Tour

Billy Idol has released a music video for "Too Much Fun," which features clips from his 2025 tour. The footage captures performances at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheater, Bridgestone Arena, Budweiser Stage, Wembley OVO Arena, Madison Square Garden, Red Rocks, Greek Theater, and The Forum.

The rocker wrapped his tour with a show on November 30 in Mexico City.

"Too Much Fun" appeared on the musician's ninth studio album, Dream Into It. Dark Horse and BMG released it in April.

This marked the first full-length album for the artist since 2014's Kings & Queens Of The Underground. It's his first new music since a pair of EPs in 2021 and 2022, and includes guest spots by Joan Jett, Avril Lavigne, and Alison Mosshart of the Kills.

Dream Into It has nine tracks. The album opens with the title track and delivers songs like "77," "John Wayne" with Alison Mosshart, and "Wildside" with Joan Jett. Other tracks on the release are "People I Love," "Gimme The Weight," "I'm Your Hero," and "Still Dancing."

The performer dropped two EPs before the album. The Roadside came out in 2021, then The Cage in 2022.