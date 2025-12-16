FLASHBACK: Brent and Zach of Shinedown with Pierre Robert

Chorus Photography No big deal, just Pierre Robert on Shinedown's guitar picks

You know you've made a profound impact on someone if your image appears on their guitar picks. Pierre Robert made such an impact on the members of Shinedown. The band and WMMR have had quite the strong relationship since their inception. It starts with their music that really ranges the emotional spectrum. From aggressive "toetappers" to use a Pierre-ism to numbers with messages of pure positivity and unity.

Shinedown also recognized that Pierre shared that passion of bringing peace and love through the power of music. Brent Smith and Zach Myers visited the studios of MMR countless times to chat with Pierre. After Pierre's passing, the band took the news just as hard as we collectively did. Zach Myers had one of the most beautiful tributes to Pierre on his Instagram.

Given their love and admiration of the great man, Brent and Zach from Shinedown will be a part of "Pierre Robert: A Show Of Life" tribute show this coming Wednesday December 17th. They join a remarkable lineup that also includes Lzzy & Joe from Halestorm, Ed Roland of Collective Soul, Marc Labelle of Dirty Honey, The Hooters and David Uosikkinen's In The Pocket.

In Studio with Pierre Robert circa 2012

To celebrate the Show of Life, we're diving into the MMaRchives to revisit some of the great conversations with the bands on the bill and Pierre. This conversation with Brent and Zach of Shinedown happened on March 13th, 2012. After Pierre's introduction of the pair, Zach confesses to Pierre that he has one of the most soothing voices in radio. To which Pierre starts to read Zach a bedtime story....only Pierre haha!

Pierre also asked about which band posters they had on their walls growing up (one of them actually will also be performing at the Show of Life). They also discussed the newest record Amaryllis, wanting to play most countries on planet Earth, and how WMMR is "Keeping rock alive". Please enjoy the full conversation below.

LISTEN: Shinedown In Studio with Pierre Robert 3-13-12