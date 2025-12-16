Last Chance To Score Christmas Miracle Tickets

The clock is ticking on one of WMMR's most anticipated traditions of the holiday season. Preston and Steve’s Christmas Miracle Broadcast is almost here, and this is officially the last chance to score tickets to be part of the legendary event.

If you haven't scored tickets yet, there's a few ways to make that happen:

There's one final Garage Beer ticket raid happening on Thursday, December 18th at Bierhaul Thornton (341 Thornton Rd, Thornton, PA). The event is 5p - 7p and we'll be giving away two pairs of tickets every 15 minutes.

If you haven't entered the online contest, do that now! It is quick, easy, and the final winners will be pulled Thursday afternoon. wmmr.com/contests

And of course, the best way to stay in the mix is to listen live. The Preston & Steve Show will continue giving away tickets on air through Thursday morning, so keeping WMMR on could pay off in a big way.

Preston and Steve’s Christmas Miracle Broadcast is more than just a show. It is a full day of unforgettable performances, surprises, and generosity. Every year, the event brings together the WMMR family to help make the holidays brighter for those in need.