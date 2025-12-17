Keith Richards & Patti Hansen: A Rock & Roll Love Story

Keith Richards and Patti Hansen are living proof that true love can survive the wildest rock and roll lifestyle. Their bond has endured decades of music, tours, and the chaos that comes with being rock royalty. Together they have built a partnership rooted in respect, humor, and a shared sense of adventure.

Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Keith Richards, the legendary guitarist of the Rolling Stones, has always lived life at full volume. From the stage to the studio, his energy and talent have shaped rock music for generations.

Patti Hansen, supermodel and actress, has matched him step for step with grace, wit, and unwavering support. Their union is a beautiful blend of rock and glamour, chaos and calm, fire and warmth. Sounds like me and my Brittany!

What makes their story remarkable is not just their survival in the spotlight but their ability to thrive together. Patti has been Keith’s anchor, his confidante, and his partner in mischief. Keith has been Patti’s champion, her creative collaborator, and the kind of man who knows that love is an enduring melody. Their life together is a mix of music, laughter, family, and friendship that feels larger than any headline could capture.

Their bond gores beyond marriage. We celebrate two people who have found a way to keep their spark alive through decades of change, fame, and adventure. Keith and Patti remind us that even in a world of excess, love can remain genuine, steady, and deeply inspiring.

Here’s to Keith and Patti—rock stars, partners, and an enduring symbol of love that really rocks.