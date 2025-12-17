ContestsMMR Rock Shop
Christmas Lights, Music & Heart: A Rocking Holiday Tribute

Ho Ho Ho! Christmas doesn't have to be all quiet nights and silent snow. For those who live loud, celebrate big, and love every riff and beat, it's a season…

Ho Ho Ho! Christmas doesn’t have to be all quiet nights and silent snow.

For those who live loud, celebrate big, and love every riff and beat, it’s a season to turn up the lights, crank the music, and own the magic. Nobody did that better than Pierre Robert, whose annual Christmas decorations are as legendary as a killer guitar solo.

Every year, the Pierre Robert Studio explodes with color and energy. It becomes a true rock show of lights, decorations, and holiday spirit. You don’t just walk by—you feel it. It’s the kind of display that makes you smile, laugh, and maybe even air guitar in the driveway. But more than the lights, it’s the vibe.

Pierre’s tradition reminds us that Christmas is about energy, connection, and making every moment memorable. This year will be no different.

Christmas is at its best when it’s loud, joyful, and unapologetically alive. From blaring carols to festive chaos, it’s a season to celebrate life’s highs, the people you love, and the little traditions that pack a punch.

Pierre’s decorations do just that. They light up the block, set the mood, and inspire everyone to embrace the fun and joy of the holidays with full throttle. And I always have a killer XMAS playlist for you rock and roll animals on my Annual Santa Tracker Show!

So crank up the music, hang those lights, and remember that Christmas is more than tinsel and cookies—it’s an attitude. Rock the season, feel the joy, and keep the spirit alive, just like Pierre Robert did with his Christmas decorations every year.

xoxoxo BamBam

The JACKY BAMBAM SHOW is on 93.3 WMMR Weeknights 7p-12a playing the coolest songs ever made with many features for true music lovers. Jacky is a big supporter of The Philadelphia Mummers and is a Seven Time First Prize Award Winning Hall Of Fame Mummer. Before he took over the microphone, he was a drummer who released 2 albums and toured all over the world.
