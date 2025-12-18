Motley Crue Guitarist John 5 Questions Rock Hall Omission After Decades of Eligibility

John 5 can't figure out why Motley Crue hasn't made it into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The band qualified almost 20 years ago. He joined Motley Crue's touring group in late 2022, when Mick Mars stepped away from performing on the road.

"I have no idea. But if it was up to me, I'd have them in one day after the 25 years," said John 5 to American Musical Supply. "I think they should be in, and I think it'd be wonderful. They deserve it so much. I think it's all about influence, right? And so many countless musicians and bands have been influenced by Motley Crue, and I think that's what's important. So yeah, it's a head-scratcher," John 5 said.

Bands can get into the Rock Hall 25 years after their first album drops. Motley Crue hit that mark in 2007. They still haven't gotten the call. The 2025 class includes Bad Company, Joe Cocker, Chubby Checker, Soundgarden, White Stripes, Cyndi Lauper, and Outkast. Induction requires at least half of about 1,200 voters to say yes. These voters are artists, historians, and music business people. Each year, five to seven performers get in.

"The only award I look forward to getting is the one I will probably decline, and that's the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame," Nikki Sixx said on Facebook in 2015. "It's a fixed old-boy network that has lost touch with art, songwriting craft, lyrics, and influential music and usually has other agendas at hand."