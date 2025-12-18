This Pierre Robert Tribute Video Will Make You Fall In Love With Radio All Over Again
The Pierre Robert: A Show Of Life concert was loaded with unexpected moments. Surprise guests, astounding donations, bombshell performances, and this magical video tribute.
In 2017, Pierre Robert sat down with videographer, Nick Murphy to capture a short dialogue about the magic of radio. The video became a biography of Pierre's long career at WMMR and the station's love affair with the city of Philadelphia.
It captures Pierre perfectly, flaws and all. With added photos and archival moments, we were proud to share the video during the Pierre Robert: A Show Of Life at the Fillmore Philadelphia on December 17, 2025. Thanks to Breakdown Media for creating the video.
Transcript: Greetings, citizens. My name is Pierre Robert. I am the midday announcer, the DJ on 93.3 WMMR. I've been here for 35 years. That's right, 35 years. I'm not as young as I look, but I'm still handsome. When I was um uh trying to figure out what I was going to be when I grew up, which I'm still trying to figure out, by the way, my older brother had suggested, "Why don't you be a DJ?" And he meant like, "Well, why don't you become like a club DJ?" And I thought about it and go, "Well, I think I'd rather be on the radio because that way it'd be like hosting a party every day." Radio to me, it's such a more personal form of communication because it can go into places where television can't. It can go into your cubicle at work. It can be outside if you work outside. It could be in a factory. It could be in a warehouse. So all these people from all these walks of life and the personal connection that allows radio to be a friend to keep you company. The idea of rock and roll in general is a huge pizza pie with all styles of music represented in the different slices of that pie. Over the years since 1968 when the station started, it's extraordinary that the station has no.. uh… BLEEP.
All right. Sorry. So, we'll start all over again.
Hi. In England, DJs are called presenters. And I love that because think of it like a restaurant and think of the DJs like waiters. So why do they come to the restaurant? They come primarily for the food. But a very close second I would argue is the ambiance of the restaurant and the servers. And ah, Mr. Smith, we know you love this dish we've been serving for years. But guess what? The chef has just presented us with this new dish that I would like to present to you. We have that honor of being able to present music and present ourselves to people. And we as a result have built this great friendship, this great relationship with people. It's a relationship between us and these listeners. And it's so strong now, perhaps stronger than ever, that when we go out, people don't just come up and shake hands, they come up and hug us. To me, that's the greatest honor. And we never cease to be amazed by it, thrilled by it, and endlessly thankful for it. It's been this long, fun journey, but it's all in present time. It's all in the moment. And it's been so many great adventures and fun things that we've been able to do over the years, but it continues and it's vibrant right this second now.