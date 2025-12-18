This Pierre Robert Tribute Video Will Make You Fall In Love With Radio All Over Again

The Pierre Robert: A Show Of Life concert was loaded with unexpected moments. Surprise guests, astounding donations, bombshell performances, and this magical video tribute.

In 2017, Pierre Robert sat down with videographer, Nick Murphy to capture a short dialogue about the magic of radio. The video became a biography of Pierre's long career at WMMR and the station's love affair with the city of Philadelphia.

It captures Pierre perfectly, flaws and all. With added photos and archival moments, we were proud to share the video during the Pierre Robert: A Show Of Life at the Fillmore Philadelphia on December 17, 2025. Thanks to Breakdown Media for creating the video.

Transcript: Greetings, citizens. My name is Pierre Robert. I am the midday announcer, the DJ on 93.3 WMMR. I've been here for 35 years. That's right, 35 years. I'm not as young as I look, but I'm still handsome. When I was um uh trying to figure out what I was going to be when I grew up, which I'm still trying to figure out, by the way, my older brother had suggested, "Why don't you be a DJ?" And he meant like, "Well, why don't you become like a club DJ?" And I thought about it and go, "Well, I think I'd rather be on the radio because that way it'd be like hosting a party every day." Radio to me, it's such a more personal form of communication because it can go into places where television can't. It can go into your cubicle at work. It can be outside if you work outside. It could be in a factory. It could be in a warehouse. So all these people from all these walks of life and the personal connection that allows radio to be a friend to keep you company. The idea of rock and roll in general is a huge pizza pie with all styles of music represented in the different slices of that pie. Over the years since 1968 when the station started, it's extraordinary that the station has no.. uh… BLEEP.

All right. Sorry. So, we'll start all over again.