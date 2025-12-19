Ghost Releases Chapter 23 Video Featuring Frater Imperator’s Reunion With Deceased Mother

Ghost dropped the 23rd chapter of its web series on Tuesday. Frater Imperator reunites with Sister Imperator's ghost, his dead mother. The eight-minute video doubles as a music video for "Cenotaph" from Skeletá and announces the Skeletour's final show: February 23, 2026, at Inglewood's Intuit Dome in California.

Frater Imperator complains about his clergy position throughout the video. He used to go by Papa Emeritus IV and Cardinal Copia. Sister Imperator pushes him to stick around until the campaign ends.

The video teases a meeting with Papa V Perpetua, his twin brother, who replaced him as frontman of the Swedish occult rock act. The clergy demoted Frater Imperator to desk work during the Skeletá cycle. Papa V Perpetua became the new face.

Skeletá made history. It was the first rock record to claim No. 1 on the Billboard 200 since AC/DC's Power Up in 2020. It sold 86,000 units that first week — 77,000 from physical copies. Vinyl alone accounted for 44,000.

The record conquered multiple charts, including U.S. Album, Vinyl Album, Indie Store Album, Independent Album, Rock Album, Rock and Alternative Album, and Hard Rock Album. It was also at number 1 in Sweden, Germany, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Switzerland, and Finland, while the UK, Netherlands, and Norway placed it at No. 2.