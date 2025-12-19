ContestsMMR Rock Shop
Here’s All The Prizes We’re Giving Away at Preston & Steve’s Christmas Miracle

It’s a Christmas Miracle! We’re in Phoenixville. The Colonial Theater is packed. The Garage Beer is flowing. There’s a motocycle Hundreds of invited guests are in the studio for Preston…

It's a Christmas Miracle! We're in Phoenixville. The Colonial Theater is packed. The Garage Beer is flowing. There's a motocycle Hundreds of invited guests are in the studio for Preston & Steve's Christmas Miracle broadcast sitting on the edge of their seats at the chance to win a Christmas Miracle Prize.

Don't worry! Nobody in the audience leaves empty handed. Everyone in attendance receives a band new Preston & Steve Christmas Miracle t-shirt featuring a sketch of The Colonial Theater marquee, a Godshall's sample pack, a $50 coupon to Steven Singer Jewelers, discounts all dozens of Phoenixville Borough Businesses, and, a beautiful Pierre Robert themed prayer candle.

What are the other prizes up for grabs? Here's a list:

  • Cases of Garage Beer
  • Jewelry from Steven Singer including Anita Diamond Stud Earrings and $150 Steven Singer Gift Cards.
  • Phoenixville Basket #1 - $100 gift card to The Record Shop, Bridge Street Chocolate, Bluebird Distilling, Uncommon Ramen, and Fun Dungeon.
  • Paramount Picture’s The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants prize pack & family 4-pack of Yearly Passes to Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park, located in American Dream in East Rutherford, NJ.
  • Nifty Fifty's Gift Card.
  • DHY Motorsports - Yamaha Crosscore RC E-Bike
  • Smart TV from Classic Harley Davidson
  • Audio-Technica Record Player from The Record Shop
  • Set of Jabra Evolve2 85 Headphones
  • Phoenixville Basket #2 - $100 gift card to EACH: Jacaranda Boutique, LuLu Boutique and Gifterie, Twelve78 Brewing, Soltane Café, and Sancuary Esthetics & Cosmetic Tattoos
  • YETI Roadie 24 Cooler filled with Godshall’s Simply Better Bacon, coupons and swag
  • Acme Markets Gift Card
  • Overnight stay and $150 Dining Credit for Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City
  • Philly Sports Trips Flyers Suite for 20 people - $4,000 PLUS A case of Garage Beer
  • Phoenixville Basket #3 - $100 gift card to EACH: Julie Miller Pottery, Diving Cat Studio, Café com Leite, and il Granaio
  • Phoenixville Basket #4 - $100 gift card to EACH: Silly Little Art Shop, Refinery, The Boardroom Restaurant & Bottle Shop, and Atelier Beauty
  • Xfinity Mobile blue Apple iPad 10th Generation with Wi-Fi
  • Dunkin Gift Card
  • Autographed Wolfgang Van Halen Guitar
  • Pair of Stockcar Racing Experience tickets
  • NaBrasa Brazilian Steakhouse dinner for 4
  • Year of monthly Floats AND Sauna Sessions from Halcyon Floats
  • Harvest Seasonal Grill and Wine Bar Gift Card
  • Helium Comedy Gift Cards
  • Wawa gift card
  • Pair of tickets for the Black Tie Tailgate and 4 Philly Auto Show Tickets to come back during the week
  • PlayStation 5 from Classic Harley Davidson
  • Icona Resorts Vacation Package
Marisa MagnattaWriter
Marisa Magnatta, Producer at The Preston & Steve Show, has clocked-in two decades at 93.3 WMMR, Philly. She’s your source for everything Philly, concert, sports fan, restaurant or Preston & Steve Show related.
