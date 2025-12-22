20 Surprisingly Great Holiday Gift Ideas For Adult Children

A new TikTok video is striking a major holiday chord after a 20-something woman shared the surprisingly perfect Christmas gift she received from her dad: a Costco shopping spree. In the video, her father presents her with a Costco membership and a simple promise that she can grab whatever she wants. What follows is pure joy as she heads into the warehouse, filling her cart with everyday essentials and a few well-earned splurges.

It is not the kind of present that looks impressive wrapped under the tree, but that is exactly why it works so well.

That relatability is why the video has taken off. Many viewers commented that this is the kind of present they would love to receive, calling it thoughtful, smart, and genuinely useful. In a season where everything feels expensive, a shopping trip that helps stock a pantry or bathroom cabinet can be a huge relief.

The video also highlights a shift in how people think about gift giving for adults. Instead of guessing at clothes, gadgets, or novelty items, experiences and practical support are becoming more appreciated. A Costco shopping spree is both fun and functional, and it turns an ordinary errand into a memorable moment.

If you are searching for a last-minute holiday idea or filing this away for next year, consider taking a note from this dad’s playbook. Sometimes the best gift is not something flashy. It is a full cart, a paid membership, and permission to say yes to the good snacks.

Here's a collection of similar ideas from the comments and WMMR text board: