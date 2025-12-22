20 Surprisingly Great Holiday Gift Ideas For Adult Children
A new TikTok video is striking a major holiday chord after a 20-something woman shared the surprisingly perfect Christmas gift she received from her dad: a Costco shopping spree. In the video, her father presents her with a Costco membership and a simple promise that she can grab whatever she wants. What follows is pure joy as she heads into the warehouse, filling her cart with everyday essentials and a few well-earned splurges.
It is not the kind of present that looks impressive wrapped under the tree, but that is exactly why it works so well.
That relatability is why the video has taken off. Many viewers commented that this is the kind of present they would love to receive, calling it thoughtful, smart, and genuinely useful. In a season where everything feels expensive, a shopping trip that helps stock a pantry or bathroom cabinet can be a huge relief.
The video also highlights a shift in how people think about gift giving for adults. Instead of guessing at clothes, gadgets, or novelty items, experiences and practical support are becoming more appreciated. A Costco shopping spree is both fun and functional, and it turns an ordinary errand into a memorable moment.
If you are searching for a last-minute holiday idea or filing this away for next year, consider taking a note from this dad’s playbook. Sometimes the best gift is not something flashy. It is a full cart, a paid membership, and permission to say yes to the good snacks.
Here's a collection of similar ideas from the comments and WMMR text board:
- My parents pay our January mortgage payment as our gift…and I think that is the best present we ever received.
- Mine paid our son’s January daycare. It was the best gift they’ve ever given.
- My Grandmother pays our utility bill for the month of December every year for Christmas.
- Parents are getting me half a cow and a freezer this year- so pumped!
- My mother bought be winter tires. That was a huge win.
- A few years ago, my mom did laundry baskets full of all the household essentials.... and it was the best most practical gift.
- My siblings and I just bought a North Wildwood parking pass because my cheap dad hates parking at meters.
- My parents used to do memberships to museums/zoos when I was a kid and we are continuing that with my kids by doing membership to Dutch wonderland for the second year!
- Im 38 and this is my first Christmas with 2 kids. My parents are getting me breaks rotors and an inspection for my jeep.
- My parents pay my car insurance.
- My mom gave us money to get our Will done.
- My siblings and I give our nieces and nephews Morey’s pier season passes every year for Christmas.
- My parents get me and my fiancé a box of Omaha steaks it really helps with the grocery bill !
- My mom pays for my family‘s trip to our annual family reunion for Christmas
My in laws pay for our family cell phone bills for the year. Very helpful
- My mother filled my oil tank one year.
- I’m 38- my mom is buying me a years worth of house cleaning for Christmas
- My inlaws pay for our yearly AAA membership
- My dad's girlfriend love spray tan, so we always get her a holiday package that has five or six of them!
- My mom sends me a flower subscription, so I get a beautiful arrangement each month, all year!
- My boss got me a one year subscription to the jelly of the month club.