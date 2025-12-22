Always Tacky, Never Tasteful: MMR Christmas Decorations 2025

The Pierre Robert Christmas decorations around the WMMR studios are quite challenging to fully explain. Steve Morrison of the Preston & Steve Show once described it as "Liberace that has exploded," which is quite the apt phrase. It's a cacophony of glitz and glitter with utter Christmas crap EVERYWHERE. When the Elves came to decorate, Pierre would always give these insightful words..."Always Tacky, Never Tasteful."

Keeping in the spirit of Pierre Robert, the MMR Elves rallied together and decided to continue the ghastly decoration tradition. Under the supervision of Head Elf Ryan Shuttleworth, Elves Gabby, Valerie, Eric, Shane, Giovanna, Olivia, and Caitlin threw up Christmas all over the studios and hallways. Needless to say, we think that Pierre would be quite proud. As we lead up to Pierre Robert's Christmas Eve Spectacular, hosted by Matt Cord, here are some highlights.

(Some) Christmas Trees

Ryan Shuttleworth for BBGI

It could take a lifetime to see everything in this photo alone. Believe it or not, there are two trees under all the junk thrown on it. Some highlights include M&M lights, a deflated balloon, and a snowball maker (still in wrapping). The best part is that there are about 8 Christmas trees around the space that look just like this.

WMMR Green Room

Zooming out from the Christmas trees is one look at the MMR Green Room area. From floor to ceiling is holiday madness. Note the things hanging from the ceiling that are either upside-down or still in the packaging. All very Pierre-esque.

Hanukkah Hallway

Pierre always made sure the hallway that led to the Music library was always decorated to celebrate the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah. The reason for that hallway in particular was to honor the late WMMR Music Director Sean "Rabbi" Tyszler. While he was a devout Orthodox Jewish man, his passion for music was just as important (and always sporting a custom MMR yarmulke).

Hallway Holiday Hope

If the hallway leading to the Pierre Robert Studio doesn't get you into the holiday spirit, nothing will. Strewn on the halls are a random assortment of stockings, lights, and even a Santa Boba Fett blow-up. But the garland that crisscrosses the ceiling is pure Christmas bliss that, in some spots, you need to duck under.

Shotgun Shells & Reath

One of the most beloved of all the Christmas decorations for the staff would be the shotgun shell lights and wreath. These are always found inside the Pierre Robert Studio. They were purchased by Pierre at a legendary visit to G Boys in Marlton, NJ, in 2006. And as a very special Christmas surprise, the audio of that trip has been found and can be listened to below. We at WMMR wish you a very Happy Holiday and a wonderful New Year!

LISTEN: Pierre Robert shopping at G Boys 2006