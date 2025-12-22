MMR’s Rockin’ Lineup of Christmas Eve Traditions

MMR is celebrating Christmas Eve in true Philly rock fashion this Wednesday, with a full day of holiday programming hosted by the station’s DJs, each bringing their own unique seasonal traditions to the airwaves.

The festivities kick off around 10:30 am as Matt Cord hosts "The Pierre Robert Christmas Eve Spectacular" to continue Pierre's traditional warm mix of holiday cheer, familiar favorites, and season’s greetings that longtime listeners have come to expect. It is a feel good start to Christmas Eve that sets the tone for the rest of the day.

As the final shopping hours wind down, Brent Porche takes over with his Heavy Metal Holiday House Party. This is Christmas turned all the way up, blending heavy riffs with holiday spirit. Brent’s high energy show is the perfect soundtrack for last minute errands or cranking the volume at home as the excitement builds.

No Christmas Eve on WMMR would be complete without the annual Santa Tracker Show hosted by the world’s tallest elf, Jacky Bam Bam. Throughout the show, Jacky keeps tabs on Santa’s journey while delivering special musical gifts along the way. It is a longtime station tradition that brings a sense of fun, anticipation, and rock and roll magic to the night.

From holiday classics to face melting metal and Santa approved surprises, 93.3 WMMR is your home for Christmas Eve. They keep rocking with MMR on Christmas Day. Check in with our trusty weekend warriors by calling and texting 610-660-9333.