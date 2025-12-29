ContestsMMR Rock Shop
Counting Down to The 2026 Mummers Parade: A Celebration Awaits!

The Mummers Parade is more than a spectacle. It’s a living, breathing tradition rooted in South Philly, and for me, it’s a family legacy that stretches back generations. My poppa…

Jacky Bam Bam
Jacky and Brittany at the Mummers Parade, where they will both participate in 2026
Lisa Marie Hunt Photography

The Mummers Parade is more than a spectacle. It’s a living, breathing tradition rooted in South Philly, and for me, it’s a family legacy that stretches back generations.

My poppa BamBam and his dad started the tradition. I’m proud to carry it forward every year, keeping our family’s spark alive in the heart of the city.

Over the years, I’ve suited up and performed with every single division of the organization. AND I have had the honor of placing first prize nine times in the Handsome Costume Division with my Golden Sunrise! Each win is not just a trophy. It’s a celebration of artistry, craftsmanship, and the countless hours of work poured into every detail.

From feathers to sequins to perfect timing, creating a winning Mummers costume is a labor of love and a tribute to everyone who came before me.

The parade itself is a whirlwind of color, music, and energy. From the strutting, sparkling performers to the cheering crowds lining the streets, it’s a feast for the senses.

This year promises to be just as exciting, because my competition is someone I know well—my girlfriend Brittany Rotondo is back in the mix! Competing against someone you love brings a whole new level of thrill, fun, and playful rivalry to the day.

Last year the BamBam household placed respective first and second places with me placing 1st and Brittany placing 2nd

The Mummers Parade is more than just a contest, whether in 2026 or any other year. It’s about family, tradition, and community. It’s about honoring the legacy of those who danced these streets before us, from Poppa BamBam to every craftsman, musician, and performer who pours heart into this celebration. Each year is another chapter in a story of South Philly pride, creativity, and joy. And I wouldn’t trade it for anything.

xoxoxo BamBam

MUmmers ParadePhiladelphia
Jacky Bam BamAuthor
The JACKY BAMBAM SHOW is on 93.3 WMMR Weeknights 7p-12a playing the coolest songs ever made with many features for true music lovers. Jacky is a big supporter of The Philadelphia Mummers and is a Seven Time First Prize Award Winning Hall Of Fame Mummer. Before he took over the microphone, he was a drummer who released 2 albums and toured all over the world.
