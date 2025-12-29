Counting Down to The 2026 Mummers Parade: A Celebration Awaits!

The Mummers Parade is more than a spectacle. It’s a living, breathing tradition rooted in South Philly, and for me, it’s a family legacy that stretches back generations.

My poppa BamBam and his dad started the tradition. I’m proud to carry it forward every year, keeping our family’s spark alive in the heart of the city.

Over the years, I’ve suited up and performed with every single division of the organization. AND I have had the honor of placing first prize nine times in the Handsome Costume Division with my Golden Sunrise! Each win is not just a trophy. It’s a celebration of artistry, craftsmanship, and the countless hours of work poured into every detail.

From feathers to sequins to perfect timing, creating a winning Mummers costume is a labor of love and a tribute to everyone who came before me.

The parade itself is a whirlwind of color, music, and energy. From the strutting, sparkling performers to the cheering crowds lining the streets, it’s a feast for the senses.

This year promises to be just as exciting, because my competition is someone I know well—my girlfriend Brittany Rotondo is back in the mix! Competing against someone you love brings a whole new level of thrill, fun, and playful rivalry to the day.

Last year the BamBam household placed respective first and second places with me placing 1st and Brittany placing 2nd!

The Mummers Parade is more than just a contest, whether in 2026 or any other year. It’s about family, tradition, and community. It’s about honoring the legacy of those who danced these streets before us, from Poppa BamBam to every craftsman, musician, and performer who pours heart into this celebration. Each year is another chapter in a story of South Philly pride, creativity, and joy. And I wouldn’t trade it for anything.