Gritty Philly Blues Rockers: The Black Coast

If you’ve spent any time digging through the Philadelphia music scene, you already know it has a penchant for birthing these gritty, soul-soaked bands that feel like they crawled straight out of a smoky bar at 1 a.m. MMR's Local Shots Artist of the Month for January, The Black Coast, fits right into that lineage: dirty blues rockers with a sound that hits like a swig of something strong, the kind that burns in the best possible way.

What’s immediately striking about The Black Coast is the attitude. Not the forced, leather-jacket kind, but that natural swagger that comes from musicians who clearly live in their sound. Their riffs feel like they’ve been sanded down by years of late-night jams, and the grooves move with that loose, lived-in confidence you only get when a band isn’t trying to impress anyone - they’re just doing what they do.

Kaitlyn Shnorbus and Hunter Carrico

Vocally, there’s a roughness that fits perfectly. It’s the sort of voice that can slide from a smoky drawl to a full-throated howl without ever feeling out of place. You can practically picture it echoing through a packed South Street club, lights low, the crowd leaning in as the band grinds through a slow burn before kicking into something loud and grimy and impossible not to move to.

And that’s the heart of Fishtown's The Black Coast: they don’t shy away from the dirt. The blues influences are unmistakable, with thick bass lines, guitar tones that sound like they’ve been dragged through gravel, and rhythms that stomp more than they strut. But they wrap all that in a rock-and-roll edge that gives their songs this restless momentum, like they’re always building toward some smoky, sweaty crescendo.

What’s refreshing is how unpretentious it all feels. No gimmicks, no polished-to-death production - just raw, soulful blues-rock played with conviction. If you crave music that feels like a conversation between grit and groove, The Black Coast is the kind of band you don’t just listen to; you hang out with.

The Black Coast - "...And Counting" (Live)

The Black Coast are:

Stef Emery (Vocals, Keys & Songwriter)

Ryan Gaughan (Guitars, Bass, Drums, Vocals & Songwriter)

Follow the Band:

