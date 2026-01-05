MMRBQ 2026: Godsmack, Alice Cooper, The Hooters & More Rock Freedom Mortgage Pavilion May 9

It’s officially MMRBQ season! We are excited to announce the return of our legendary annual festival, MMRBQ 2026. rocking the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden, NJ on Saturday, May 9, 2026.

Doors open at noon, and the show kicks off at 1 PM, so come early and make a full day of it. This year’s lineup is packed with rock icons and rising stars, promising wall-to-wall energy from start to finish.

Topping the bill are heavy hitters Godsmack and the one and only Alice Cooper, joined by Philadelphia favorites The Hooters and alt-rock veterans Everclear. The show will kick off with high-energy sets from Des Rocs, Kami Kehoe, and LYLVC, along with an MMR Local Shots Opener, The Circus Hearts, setting the tone for an unforgettable day of rock.

And of course, the Preston & Steve Sidestage is back! Stop by for Live Band Karaoke with SideArm, where fans can jump on stage and rock out with a live band and a DJ set with Jacky Bam Bam. Details on how to be one of the karaoke singers will be announced soon.

Tickets officially go on sale Friday, January 9th, at 10 AM! Want early access? Don’t miss the WMMR Presale on Thursday, January 8th, from 10 AM to 11:59 PM or while supplies last — use the password 933WMMR to get in. Early Bird Lawn tickets are just $35 'all-in' plus taxes (if applicable), the same great deal as last year, but only while supplies last. Secure yours now through Ticketmaster before they’re gone!

Please note: artists and set times are subject to change. The first portion of the event will feature general admission seating, including the Main Stage and Pavilion areas. For the four headlining bands, Main Stage and Pavilion seating will switch to assigned seating based on your ticket. Set Times may be released closer to the show date.