Win MMRBQ 2026 Tickets

Enter below for your chance to win a pair of GA tickets for MMRBQ 2026 - Saturday, May 9th at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion. Starring: Godsmack, Alice Cooper, The Hooters, and Everclear. The lineup for the G/A portion of the day includes Des Rocs, Kami Kehoe, LYLVC, and MMR’s Local Shots Artist: The Circus Hearts. The Preston & Steve Side Stage is back with Live Band Karaoke featuring SideArm, and a DJ set with Jacky Bam Bam. On sale this Friday (1/9) at 10am via Ticketmaster. Early Bird Lawn Tickets are available while supplies last: $35 'all-in' plus sales tax (if applicable). Listen all this weekend (1/10-11) for chances to call in to win tickets as well!

You can enter once per day. Entry deadline Sun 1/11/26.

Eric SimonPromotion Director
Eric Simon is the Senior Promotion Director for Beasley Media Group Philadelphia, including WMMR, WMGK, WBEN and 97.5 The Fanatic. Eric has been working in radio for over 20 years, with experience in programming, event management and marketing. As Promotion Director for these highly visible and established brands, Eric is responsible for internal and external communications, including digital content surrounding station initiatives and concert promotions.
