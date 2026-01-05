Win MMRBQ 2026 Tickets

Enter below for your chance to win a pair of GA tickets for MMRBQ 2026 - Saturday, May 9th at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion. Starring: Godsmack, Alice Cooper, The Hooters, and Everclear. The lineup for the G/A portion of the day includes Des Rocs, Kami Kehoe, LYLVC, and MMR’s Local Shots Artist: The Circus Hearts. The Preston & Steve Side Stage is back with Live Band Karaoke featuring SideArm, and a DJ set with Jacky Bam Bam. On sale this Friday (1/9) at 10am via Ticketmaster. Early Bird Lawn Tickets are available while supplies last: $35 'all-in' plus sales tax (if applicable). Listen all this weekend (1/10-11) for chances to call in to win tickets as well!