Billy F Gibbons Brings BFG Band to Music Box at Borgata in February

Billy F. Gibbons and the BFG Band will perform at Music Box at the Borgata on Saturday, Feb. 7. The show marks one stop on a tour stretching from California to Georgia through late February.

The guitarist is best known as the centerpiece of ZZ Top. Along with the late Stevie Ray Vaughan, Billy F Gibbons ranks among the finest blues-rock guitarists Texas has produced.

His sound draws from blues, pop, R&B, country, gospel, western, hillbilly, and even West African music. The BFG growl is unmistakable on hits like "La Grange," "Sharp Dressed Man," and "Cheap Sunglasses."

The BFG Band includes Chris "Whipper" Layton and Mike 'The Drifter' Flanigin. Chris "Whipper" Layton played drums for Stevie Ray Vaughn & Double Trouble, the Arc Angels, and guitarist Kenny Shepherd.

Mike 'The Drifter' Flanigin is a master of the Hammond B3 organ. He has worked with Texas guitar legends Billy F. Gibbons and Jimmie Vaughan and has performed everywhere from juke joints to Madison Square Garden.

Born and raised in Houston, Gibbons discovered Elvis Presley on The Ed Sullivan Show and became hooked on rock & roll. He received a Gibson Melody Maker electric guitar and a Fender Champ amp for Christmas in 1963.

He formed his first band at 14 called the Saints. The guitarist later joined the Coachmen in the mid-1960s, who changed their name to the Moving Sidewalks and put out a lone album in 1968 called Flash. When the Moving Sidewalks folded in 1969, he formed ZZ Top with bassist Dusty Hill and drummer Frank Beard. The power trio built up a following over five albums between 1970 and 1976.

The tour began in Napa, California, on Jan. 20 and includes stops in Denver, Columbus, New York City, and Atlanta. The final show will take place on Feb. 28 in Atlanta at Variety Playhouse.