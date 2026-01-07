ContestsMMR Rock Shop
LISTEN LIVE

It’s Ice! New Details Announced for Phish Night at the Flyers Hosted by Casey Boy

Phish phans and Flyers faithful are about to meet at center ice. On Thursday, January 8, the Philadelphia Flyers will host the first ever Phish Night at the Flyers at…

The Preston & Steve Show
Phish tshirt on orange background
Courtesy of Philadelphia Flyers

Phish phans and Flyers faithful are about to meet at center ice. On Thursday, January 8, the Philadelphia Flyers will host the first ever Phish Night at the Flyers at Xfinity Mobile Arena, and WMMR’s own Casey Boy from The Preston & Steve Show will be right in the middle of the groove, hosting the pregame concert before puck drop against the Toronto Maple Leafs at 7 pm.

This is not just another theme night. Think of it as a full jam session with skates. Fans who were lucky enough to grab the special Phish Night ticket package get access to a pregame concert by local Phish tribute band Rift, plus a one of a kind co-branded Flyers x Phish T-shirt that is guaranteed to become a lot staple. A portion of every ticket sold benefits the WaterWheel Foundation, so the good vibes will keep flowing well beyond the arena.

Concert Details:

Casey Boy kicks off the evening's festivities by hosting Rift preshow concert If you did not hear, the pre and post game concert has been moved to Stateside Live!. For those who have already purchased the package, an additional ticket will be delivered to your Flyers account manager for the concert access. At checkout, please select if you would like to attend either the pregame concert or the post game concert.

For the pregame concert, doors open at 4pm, Rift plays from 5:00pm - 6:30pm. Then they hit the stage 30 minutes after the conclusion of the Flyers game.

Phish Food:

The Flyers are introducing specialty menu items Thursday night.

  • Split Open and Melt Cheesesteak | Thin Sliced steak piled on a fresh seeded roll dripping with melty Cooper Sharp cheese | Available at Section 122
  • Poor Heart Burger | A hearty burger with classic toppings and a squeeze of special sauce | Available at Section 124
  • Ruby Waves | A fizzy vodka cocktail with a hint of cranberry and lime | Available at East Food Hall
  • Scent of a Mule | A classic fresh vodka mule with a hint of mint | Available at East Food Hall

The Flyers and Phish share a long and intertwined history. Before the band's first show at the Spectrum on December 15, 1995, the band visited the Flyers training center to meet players. That same night, Trey Anastasio hit the stage wearing a Flyers number 10 John LeClair jersey. Two legendary Spectrum shows from 1997 were later immortalized on the album The Spectrum ’97, capturing Phish at a creative peak in one of Philadelphia’s most beloved venues.

The band came to South Philly to perform the National Anthem at Flyers games in 1997 and 1999, then returning for back to back shows over Thanksgiving weekend in 2009. Now, that history comes full circle with a night that celebrates both slapshots and soundscapes.

FlyersPhish
The Preston & Steve ShowAuthor
The Preston & Steve Show has been a cornerstone of Philly’s morning radio scene since 1998. Hosts Preston Elliot and Steve Morrison are joined by Casey Boy Foster, Nick McIlwain & Marisa Magnatta weekday morning from 6am – 10:30am-ish. Listen live via 93.3 WMMR or the MMR App, watch the daily YouTube Livestream and subscribe to The Preston & Steve Show full show podcast.
Related Stories
Female hands with a winter sweater packing or unpacking a Christmas gift from a cardboard box on a rustic wooden table. Christmas home delivery or shipping concept.
Preston & Steve20 Surprisingly Great Holiday Gift Ideas For Adult ChildrenThe Preston & Steve Show
P&S Christmas Miracle
Preston & SteveHere’s All The Prizes We’re Giving Away at Preston & Steve’s Christmas MiracleMarisa Magnatta
Pierre Robert sitting in The Preston & Steve Studio
MusicThis Pierre Robert Tribute Video Will Make You Fall In Love With Radio All Over AgainMarisa Magnatta
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect