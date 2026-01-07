It’s Ice! New Details Announced for Phish Night at the Flyers Hosted by Casey Boy

Phish phans and Flyers faithful are about to meet at center ice. On Thursday, January 8, the Philadelphia Flyers will host the first ever Phish Night at the Flyers at Xfinity Mobile Arena, and WMMR’s own Casey Boy from The Preston & Steve Show will be right in the middle of the groove, hosting the pregame concert before puck drop against the Toronto Maple Leafs at 7 pm.

This is not just another theme night. Think of it as a full jam session with skates. Fans who were lucky enough to grab the special Phish Night ticket package get access to a pregame concert by local Phish tribute band Rift, plus a one of a kind co-branded Flyers x Phish T-shirt that is guaranteed to become a lot staple. A portion of every ticket sold benefits the WaterWheel Foundation, so the good vibes will keep flowing well beyond the arena.

Concert Details:

Casey Boy kicks off the evening's festivities by hosting Rift preshow concert If you did not hear, the pre and post game concert has been moved to Stateside Live!. For those who have already purchased the package, an additional ticket will be delivered to your Flyers account manager for the concert access. At checkout, please select if you would like to attend either the pregame concert or the post game concert.

For the pregame concert, doors open at 4pm, Rift plays from 5:00pm - 6:30pm. Then they hit the stage 30 minutes after the conclusion of the Flyers game.

Phish Food:

The Flyers are introducing specialty menu items Thursday night.

Split Open and Melt Cheesesteak | Thin Sliced steak piled on a fresh seeded roll dripping with melty Cooper Sharp cheese | Available at Section 122

| Thin Sliced steak piled on a fresh seeded roll dripping with melty Cooper Sharp cheese | Available at Section 122 Poor Heart Burger | A hearty burger with classic toppings and a squeeze of special sauce | Available at Section 124

| A hearty burger with classic toppings and a squeeze of special sauce | Available at Section 124 Ruby Waves | A fizzy vodka cocktail with a hint of cranberry and lime | Available at East Food Hall

| A fizzy vodka cocktail with a hint of cranberry and lime | Available at East Food Hall Scent of a Mule | A classic fresh vodka mule with a hint of mint | Available at East Food Hall

The Flyers and Phish share a long and intertwined history. Before the band's first show at the Spectrum on December 15, 1995, the band visited the Flyers training center to meet players. That same night, Trey Anastasio hit the stage wearing a Flyers number 10 John LeClair jersey. Two legendary Spectrum shows from 1997 were later immortalized on the album The Spectrum ’97, capturing Phish at a creative peak in one of Philadelphia’s most beloved venues.