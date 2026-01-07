Matt Cord hosts ‘Pierre Robert Christmas Eve Spectacular’ 2025

Well the holiday season is about to officially close. The WMMR Christmas Elves have come to return the Pierre Robert decorations to storage. It is a bittersweet moment given the passing of Pierre but we know he would've been proud of the glorious "Christmas Crap" that spewed down the studios and hallways of the station. The "Always Tacky, Never Tasteful" mantra was in full effect which you can revisit here.

The decorations were always a set piece for a broadcast that meant so much to The Duke. On December 24th every year the MMR radio family would come together and rejoice. They do so by listening to the Pierre Robert Christmas Eve Spectacular! Like a lot of Pierre's traditions, this one will be carried on into the future. It's done with a dear friend at the helm as well.

Matt Cord Leads Midday Christmas

With Matt Cord returning back to WMMR to host the midday position (and continue Pierre's legacy) he put his own spin on the Christmas Eve Spectacular. Dawning a Pierre bespoke trucker hat, he played some holiday favorites. They ranged from the traditional to the Pierre -esque "left turns".

There were also plenty of guests that checked into the program as well to celebrate the Christmas and Pierre Robert spirits. It kicked off with Rob Hyman of The Hooters. He discussed the "Pierre Robert - A Show of Life" concert the week before. For those who missed that show, The Hooters will continue the tribute to Pierre Robert as they're apart of MMRBQ 2026 on May 9th.

Other guests include Mike Jerrick of Fox29, Bob Beru of the magnificent Beru Revue and Tommy Conwell (with guitar in hand as well). You can hear all of their stories below. We continue to wish you a wonderful start to 2026. Or to quote Arlo Guthrie "Happy Everything!".

LISTEN: Matt Cord hosts Pierre Robert Christmas Eve Spectacular