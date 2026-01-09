MMR’s Local Shots Podcast: The Black Coast

Welcome to MMR’s Local Shots Podcast – with me Brent Porche!

Our featured artists for the month of January come to us from the Fishtown area of Philadelphia, please join us in welcoming to MMR’s Local Shots family – The Black Coast!

Joining me on MMR’s Local Shots Podcast this month from The Black Coast is Stef Emery (Vocals/Keys/Songwriter) & Ryan Gaughan (Guitars/Bass/Drums/Vocals/Songwriter). We discuss the origins of the band, their sound evolution in recent years, the cool inspiration behind the band's name, their biggest influences as musicians, their debut album Dark Days/Darker Nights, as well as their forthcoming sophomore album due out in 2026.