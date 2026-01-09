MMR’s Local Shots Podcast: The Black Coast

ContestsMMR Rock Shop
Welcome to MMR's Local Shots Podcast – with me Brent Porche! Our featured artists for the month of January come to us from the Fishtown area of Philadelphia, please join us in welcoming to MMR's Local Shots family – The Black Coast!

Welcome to MMR’s Local Shots Podcast – with me Brent Porche!

Our featured artists for the month of January come to us from the Fishtown area of Philadelphia, please join us in welcoming to MMR’s Local Shots family – The Black Coast!

Joining me on MMR’s Local Shots Podcast this month from The Black Coast is Stef Emery (Vocals/Keys/Songwriter) & Ryan Gaughan (Guitars/Bass/Drums/Vocals/Songwriter). We discuss the origins of the band, their sound evolution in recent years, the cool inspiration behind the band's name, their biggest influences as musicians, their debut album Dark Days/Darker Nights, as well as their forthcoming sophomore album due out in 2026. 

If you, or someone you know, would like to be considered for MMR’s Local Shots, send your best to Brent@WMMR.com.

Catch Brent Porche on-air and online weekdays between 3PM – 7PM on WMMR. Brent loves to celebrate important musical anniversaries and milestones on my show, especially on Double Shot Tuesdays! He is honored to continue to the legacy of ‘MMR’s Local Shots Artist of the Month feature every Wednesday on-air at 6:30pm and via the Local Shots Headquarters page online, anytime at WMMR.com.
