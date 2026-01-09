Preston & Steve Cardboard Classic Sled Registration

Preston & Steve's Cardboard Classic, an event unlike any other featuring out-of-this-world cardboard sleds built by Preston & Steve + WMMR listeners, as they try to make it down the hill for bragging rights and cash prizes.

This year's event returns to Montage Mountain on Friday, March 6, 2026. Sledding begins at 10am(ish).

Spectators are welcome to watch all the P&S Cardboard Classic action free of charge. Brent Porche will DJ on the mountainside during the festivities. Stick around, as soon as the cardboard wraps up- it's The World’s Largest 80’s Party featuring M80’s, a tribute to MTV era and all the songs you love, and it's completely free to attend!

Get your cardboard creativity going. Cardboard Classic invites listeners to make sleds using only cardboard, glue, tape, string, and paint. The sleds race down the snow-covered hill at Montage to show off their stuff and possibly win prizes based on categories like Best Design, Best Sponsor Sled (tbd), Fastest, and P&S Favorite Fail.

Prizes: (scroll down for Release Form)

Best Design: $1,000 for 1 st , $750 for 2 nd , $500 for 3 rd .

$1,000. Best Pacifico Beer Sled *: Beer for a Year & a 42-piece Pacifico Shaun White Snow League Merch Pack including keychain bottle openers, water bottles, koozies, long sleeve t-shirts, snow goggles, beanie hats and 12pk coolers.

$200. Preston & Steve’s Favorite Fail or crash: $500 courtesy of Pro Team Collision.

$500 courtesy of Pro Team Collision. *Best Skrewball and Pacifico Sled categories only open to participants 21 years of age and older. Contest Rules.

SLED REGISTRATION (Deadline: Fri 2/27/26):

WMMR & Montage Mountain reserve the right to limit the number of riders on a sled.

PLEASE READ THE FOLLOWING NOTES BEFORE FILLING OUT THE FORM:

DESIGN CATEGORY SLEDS: Complete the Sled Registration Form below. Design sledders can SKIP the final few fields that relate to Fastest. *All team members will likely have to be at least 21 years of age to be eligible for the Sponsor Sled category.

FASTEST CATEGORY: those selected for Fastest will get a confirmation from promotions.

Participants will receive an email from Eric, Alexis, or Brendan in MMR Promotions confirming acceptance/participation.



Complete the Sled Registration Form below, including the FINAL FEW AREAS / optional fields for FASTEST. Up to 25 entries will be selected to participate in Fastest. You are not simply entered by completing the form below. WMMR will reach out to those that are selected.

CARDBOARD, TAPE, STRING and GLUE . These are the 4 permitted building materials. Decorative elements like paint, flags, etc. are allowed. Things like any type of metal, screws, and any other building materials that don't fit the 4 listed above are prohibited in the construction of your sled.

JUDGING : The judges will take into consideration your sled's success in getting down the hill.

ALL RIDERS MUST COMPLETE THE RELEASE FORM. Please have all team members do so in advance to speed up the check-in process. Click here for RELEASE FORM.



Enter your email address below to begin registration- REMEMBER- please only complete the parts about 'Fastest' if you are a SOLO Rider looking to compete in that category: